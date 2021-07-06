Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post $316.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

HWC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 5,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

