Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,655. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.