Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. 127,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

