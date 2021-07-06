Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $181,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 77,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,437,301. The firm has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

