Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.04 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.60. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

