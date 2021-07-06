Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $775,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

