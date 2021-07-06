Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,782. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.