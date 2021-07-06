HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Reaches $383,665.04

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $383,665.04 and approximately $42,491.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

