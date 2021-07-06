Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE HE opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.