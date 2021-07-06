Head to Head Analysis: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Nikola has a consensus price target of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 72,204.30 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -13.82

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

