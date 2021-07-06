Head-To-Head Analysis: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

This table compares iMedia Brands and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for iMedia Brands and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.33%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.95%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Poshmark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.29 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -6.55 Poshmark $262.08 million 12.65 $16.84 million $1.25 35.05

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Poshmark beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.