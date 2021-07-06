Head-To-Head Contrast: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 22.46% 10.52% 0.96% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.18 $13.03 million N/A N/A Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton, and Lehigh counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

