Head to Head Review: Worldline (WWLNF) and Its Rivals

Worldline (OTCMKTS: WWLNF) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the "Business services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Worldline to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worldline and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00 Worldline Competitors 1118 5700 10614 308 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Worldline’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worldline has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline’s rivals have a beta of 3.70, meaning that their average stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Worldline Competitors -146.16% -11.58% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worldline and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion $186.99 million 48.13 Worldline Competitors $2.78 billion $326.50 million -211.77

Worldline has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Worldline is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worldline rivals beat Worldline on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

