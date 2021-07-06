HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

HQY opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

