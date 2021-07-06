Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.69. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 70,838 shares traded.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

