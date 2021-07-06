HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,541.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $365.33 million and approximately $77,541.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005007 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034863 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047519 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007569 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.