Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Helios Technologies worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.23.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

