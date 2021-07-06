HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.46 ($107.60).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €81.92 ($96.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €75.22. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €85.48 ($100.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

