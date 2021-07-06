Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

