Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 170,029 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 122.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $669.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.