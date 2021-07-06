Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.34. 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $3,603,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.