Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

