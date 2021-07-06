Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $305.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

