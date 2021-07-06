Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,461,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 469,605 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 409,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,437,053. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

