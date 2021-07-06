Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

HMPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

