Horizon Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

