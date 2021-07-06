Horizon Investments LLC Sells 263 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 903,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

