HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HSBA stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 414.10 ($5.41). 7,668,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916,512. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.51. The company has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

