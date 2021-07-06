Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $6,653,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,381. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.