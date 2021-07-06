IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $651.05

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $651.05 and last traded at $649.46, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $648.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

