II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.39 Million

Brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $784.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.20 million and the highest is $798.67 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

II-VI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

