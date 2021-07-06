III Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,000 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

OTCMKTS:KAIIU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.