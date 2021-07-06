III Capital Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

III Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,575.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,433.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.