III Capital Management Invests $249,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

KRNLU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

