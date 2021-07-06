III Capital Management Invests $399,000 in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WALDU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Waldencast Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,966. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.