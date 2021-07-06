III Capital Management Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

III Capital Management lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.92. 10,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,798. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.