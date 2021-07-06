III Capital Management Sells 42,718 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

III Capital Management decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 427,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,381,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 209,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,329. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

