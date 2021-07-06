III Capital Management Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 170,757 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 3,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

