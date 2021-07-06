Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $225.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

