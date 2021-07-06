Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.81. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 27,985 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

