Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.Immersion also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 666,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,785. The company has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

