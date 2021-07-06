Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,546 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 127,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

