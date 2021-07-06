Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.64. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

