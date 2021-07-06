Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

