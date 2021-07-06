Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

