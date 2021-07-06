InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

