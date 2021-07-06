Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($213.09).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($189.08).

LON CBG traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The stock had a trading volume of 107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.56. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

CBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

