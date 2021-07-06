Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 102 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

GRI stock traded down GBX 2.09 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.51 ($3.83). 281,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. Grainger plc has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

