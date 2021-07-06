Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 202,102 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

LLY traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $234.48. 72,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,233. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

