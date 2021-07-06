Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 10,850 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 591,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,102. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
